Dunblane soccer club scores big with donation from local housebuilder

Dunblane Soccer Club’s 2011’s team, United, are set to enhance their look off the pitch with brand new tracksuits courtesy of a recent sponsorship from housebuilder Dandara, who is currently building homes nearby at Wallace View.

Founded in 2000, Dunblane Soccer Club has been providing children in and around the area a chance to participate in development football. Now one of the largest community hubs in Scotland, the football club has over 300 footballers aged 6-18 in its youth sections and girls team, an 18+ amateur team and a 50+ walking football team.

George Ward, Coach of Dunblane Soccer Club’s 2011’s teams, commented: “This donation of tracksuits from Dandara is extremely appreciated by the 2011 team! Support like this is so important for us to ensure our teams are equipped and look professional on and off the pitch. This generous donation has meant we can supply our 2011 team with new tracksuits and look just as great as the rest of the club off the pitch! We are looking forward to showcasing these tracksuits when we arrive to our next game.”

Tony Williamson, Sales Director at Dandara East Scotland, said: “We are pleased to see that Dunblane Soccer Club love the new tracksuits! Supporting local communities is really important to us, especially local sports clubs that are widely celebrated throughout the community like Dunblane Soccer Club. We are pleased to be able to support with elevating the 2011 team’s look off pitch and look forward to seeing the tracksuits showcased.”

Dunblane Soccer Club's 2011 team.

