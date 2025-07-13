Dynamic angling duo wrap up Glencorse win

Jock Kettles and Mike Connet once again made short work of winning a heat of the Fastmail Pairs at Glencorse.

The duo had already qualified for the final on Sunday, August 17 at Llyn Clywedog Trout Fishery near Powys in Wales due to their success in the first heat at the Midlothian water, taking only 26 minutes to win the scheduled seven-hour heat at the same venue in late April.

On this occasion, Edinburgh-based Connet and Kettles (Bonnyrigg) won comfortably, returning to the boat jetty with eight fish at 10.33, only 93 minutes after the start of the popular event.

Their bag totalled 28lb 9oz on the scale and they also earned a time bonus of 10lb 8oz for a total weight of 39lb1oz.

Glencorse Reservoir

Ross and Nicola Carnegie were second. They returned to the harbour with eight fish at 10.58 and their bag weighed 26lb14oz. The time bonus was 10lb for a total weight of 36lb 1oz.

Kenny Hunter and Brian Brown were third and also qualified for the final, returning to the boat jetty with eight fish at 11.56. Their bag was 26lb2oz with a time bonus of 8lb for a total of 34lb2oz.

David Wright and Keith Renton also qualified for the final, coming back to the boat jetty with eight fish at 15.13. They hooked the heaviest bag off the day at 31lb 3oz with a time bonus of 1lb 8oz giving them a total weight of 32lb 11oz.

Elsewhere, Millhall near Polmont will remain closed for bank fishing until July 15 due to weed growth around the platforms. Weed cutting is booked for July 14. Anglers can boat fish.

Kenny Knox (left), fishery manager at Glencorse, with Mike Connet (centre) and Jock Kettles

Elsewhere, Gus Brindle, who recently won the Scottish Canal Championship, maintained his recent form by winning the first leg of the Scottish Federation for Coarse Angling (SFCA) float only series at Strathclyde Park.

Only 11 fished and Brindle, who was also the organiser, said the low numbers were undoubtedly linked to the fact that the loch hasn’t been fishing so far this year. Sadly, match day was no different.

He added: “The fish simply aren’t across on the West Bank at the moment, with 10 of the field failing to register a single bite.”

Lothians-based David Corcoran and James Dornom, both Scottish internationals, were also in the field but Brindle was the only angler to catch and he only hooked into three roach on the slider/waggler in the first hour before adding two more on the pole in the remaining four hours.

The Dunfermline-based angler ended with 185g for the match and the section win from Peg 1 at the far end of A Section.

As there were no catchers in B Section, the £50 pools money with be put in the prize pot for the series winner.

A reminder that the float only matches are being run as individual open matches so there is no requirement to commit to all of them and Round two will take place on Sunday, July 20. Pegs to be confirmed nearer the date.

On to sea fishing and Ian Campbell praised the junior and women’s team for winning gold in the Home Nations in Northern Ireland. Falkirk-based Campbell, retail manager at the Edinburgh Angling Centre, was a member of the men’s team which finished fourth in the three-day event fished in tough conditions at Coleraine.

He was making his second appearance for the Tartan Team and admitted: “Loads of gear to get cleaned up and what seems like half of Benone Beach now resident in the boot of my car. The grand-children will be able to build a castle with the sand in there.”

However, he added: “Sadly, we weren't able to bring back a medal this year with a disappointing last day after sitting with only two points between the four teams after two matches. The guys all put in a tremendous amount of effort, but it just wasn't to be.

“Once again, it was a honour to represent Scotland, especially alongside such a great bunch of guys.”

He also praised his long-standing fishing buddy Stewart Falconer from Arbroath, a man making his debut for Scotland. Campbell said: “He showed us all how it was done when it comes to catching garfish while winning his zone on day one.

“Stewart then followed it up with a second place on day two. A cracking Scotland debut.”

Campbell had personal success, but he said: “I suppose I should be happy with two zone wins, but this is a team event and only the team result means anything so I am gutted we couldn't quite do enough for a medal.”

Now he hopes for a good qualification series leading to possible selection for the squad for next year’s event in England.