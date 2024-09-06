East Lothian angler has world ambitions

Ian Elverstone from Haddington is currently casting a line for Scotland at the world carp championships in Croatia involving 30 teams.

Fishing started on Wednesday lunchtime and the match is over 72 hours over two lakes in the north of the country, Lapovac, the smaller of the two, and Sandor, both based is Nasice. They are around 10k apart.

Anglers are restricted to their pegs for the duration and this event is tough physically and mentally.

The thermometer rose to 39c on day one and drop considerably at night and Elverstone and his colleagues have had to pack light and warm clothing to cope with the fluctuation.

Ian Elverstone wrapped up for the winter chill during a Scotland match

Elverstone is paired with Aberdonian Peter Stewart and the other members of the team are captain Alister Kirkhope (Hamilton), John Graham (Kilwinning), Keith Finlay (Catterick), John Sweetland (Biggar) and Ryan Muirhead (Paisley) plus Kev McConnell their manager who is from Larkhall.

Bait was sourced from in Romania and the Scots will be using boilies and pellets favouried by a number of the top nations including Ukraine, South Africa and England.

McConnell said that he negotiated the bait deal at a major carp event in Holland earlier this year and he added: “The top countries in the world use the Romanian baits so we are in with good company, but fishing in the world event shows what you have to do to make the top level. It’s tough.

“The leading teams have strong support networks to back them and we don’t, but we go in there looking to better the 17th place we had in South Africa when we made our debut in the event.”

The Scots have learned a lot over the years and McConnell said they are still learning. He added: “We’ve had several matches and we’re been practicing since February.

“We believe we will have to fish at distance, possibly 160 yards, and we have prepared for that fishing at Strathclyde Country Park and at Castle Loch at Lochmaben.

“Much will depend on the draw. Lapovac is the smaller of the two lakes and is likely to be the most productive. Sandor is three times the size and fishing can be trickier.

“Some of the teams practiced at the venue in July but, unfortunately, we did not have anybody available to go out there.

“The lakes were closed when we arrived and we did a recce and took it from there.”

Anglers can use hair rig, pop ups and zigs on running ledger, plus PVA bags, but method feeders are banned and McConnell said: “It is simple fishing, but the standard is really high.”

On to sea fishing and mackerel continue to dominate the local scene. Locals are catching from shore but those in the know are well aware that the best catches are from a boat.

The proof is in the trying and anglers hit them hard from the deck of Sagittarius out of Eyemouth in a stiff breeze under blue skies. The fish certainly came out to play, in shoals.

Buckets soon became full and the six-hour charter provided good sport. Four feathers on, lowered over the side with a 150 gram weight. The feathers sank, slowly, as I tried to find the depth the fish were sitting it.

Nothing for the first two casts. I hit bottom, nothing, half way up and a tug. The first mackerel, sizeable. Next cast I decided to go deep and then retrieve slowly again. As the feathers reached the top section of the water bang. Three jumped on.

Same tactic next cast. Lower deep and then retrieve slowly. Two this time.

Aquamarine Charters run regular, half-day, full-day and evening trips from Eyemouth and mackerel fishing is undoubtedly great fun and a tremendous way to encourage youngsters into the sport.

Mackerel also have health benefits as they are packed with oils and Omega-3 and they are a rich source of vitamins, minerals and good fats. Indeed, the American Heart Association recommend eating at least two servings of fatty fish, like mackerel, every week.

Skipper Ronnie Marshall confirmed that July and August are prime months, but we are into September and they are still catching.

If you don’t have the basic equipment they can be hired and the boat also has a small stock of hooks, weights and lures on board to buy. Bring your own bait.

The experienced skipper knows where the fish are and moves around the sea to productive spots. He also exits an area when seals are spotted, and they were, several of them, big boys too.

Sagittarius is ten metres long and almost five metres wide and has excellent sea keeping abilities.

The large deck area, which has seating, makes it relatively easy to move around, for sorting kit and for gutting fish on a table at the stern. It also has a toilet.

Of course, the type of fish caught depends on the season. Pollock, cod, ling, mackerel, wrasse and possibly wolf fish are in the water, but, for now, mackerel are in and give it a go as they will not tarry long.