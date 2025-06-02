North Coast 500 in the Highlands has never been run by a woman

Edinburgh-based Sara Eydmann is aiming to set a new Guinness World Record when she runs Scotland’s North Coast 500 route this week. She needs to complete the 516-mile challenge in less than five days and 23 hours to beat the current fastest time, and would be the first female to do so officially.

The 29-year-old was diagnosed with autism and ADHD a few years ago and is raising funds for the Autistic Girls Network charity through her NC500 run. She is in her final year at Edinburgh University, studying for a PG Diploma in counselling, but hopes to make history in the Highlands over the next few days.

Eydmann starts the gruelling challenge on Wednesday. She will begin and end at Inverness Castle, galloping across 10,000 metres of elevation and rugged exposed roads. She plans to run from 5am until midnight every day and has prepared accordingly. “I’ve stuck to a reasonable plan that fits in with my life at the moment. I’ve done long runs but nothing unmanageable,” she explained to the Edinburgh News.

“I am doing crazy runs compared to the average person, but I don’t want to be so fatigued that I can’t do the run on Wednesday. I’m setting off at 5am and running until midnight each day. I’ll have five hours at night as a reset.

“It will be 26 minutes of running and four minutes of walking, then repeat over and over. Hopefully that will keep me going longer and give me time to eat while walking. I don’t want to bash out as much as I can from the word ‘go’ and then risk getting injured or being too fatigued to finish it. We are taking a more conservative approach.”

North Coast 500 run for autistic girls needs a corporate sponsor

Eydmann revealed that she has spent all of her personal savings to prepare for the run in an effort to achieve her stated goal. “I did try really hard to get corporate sponsorship for this,” she added. “I’ve had some brands really kindly donating kit for me, which has been amazing. You see large companies sponsoring stuff like this involving men. I thought I could get it but it hasn’t happened. I don’t know if it’s because I’m not male. More men do these endurance challenges.

“This has been way more expensive than I expected. All my savings have gone into this. I am also raising funds for the Autistic Girls Network, but that only started last week. The whole project is to raise awareness of female autism. While I’m running is, hopefully, when we will get most traction and interest. I wanted to direct people to a charity while I’m doing the run so they can go and explore.

“I want to be an ultra-runner. This is what I want to do. Hopefully I can show autism is not a barrier to girls. I’ve had people say to me: ‘I can’t do this because I’m a girl.’ Why would you not support a female doing this? Why would you not say: ‘Go on, give it your best shot.’ It’s just trying to give a bit back, show the journey I’ve gone on and what is involved.”

She also built herself a website ahead of the challenge. That gives anyone interested a place for sponsorship and to track her progress live as she plods the Highland roads. “I’ve been doing it on a budget so I don’t have somebody to make me a website. This has been a real journey,” said Eydmann. “I’m also at Uni as well. When you are told as a girl that you can’t do something, don’t let it stop you trying. That’s the main message throughout all of this. I want to raise awareness of autism and ADHD at the same time.”

Track Sara’s progress here: Sara Eydmann live tracker

Donate to Sara’s fundraiser: Autistic Girls Network

Donate to help Sara fund her NC500 run: GoFundMe

Visit Sara’s website: www.saraeydmann.com