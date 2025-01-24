Edinburgh club rename their stadium as part of SPFL plan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ainslie Park is undergoing a name change due to sponsorship

Spartans today announced they are renaming Ainslie Park after agreeing a sponsorship deal with Edinburgh-based recruitment company, Vanloq. The League Two club’s ground will now officially be called Vanloq Community Stadium at the Spartans Football Club.

The venue opened in 2008 and has been Spartans’ home since they left City Park that year. Selling the naming rights allows the club to generate funds as they look to climb the ranks of the Scottish Professional Football League. They gained promotion to League Two in 2023 and are currently sixth in the table with aspirations of reaching the play-offs. It also offers a chance to further improve an already-strong community base in north Edinburgh.

Vanloq specialise in recruitment in the global technology and financial services sectors. Speaking at the unveiling of the Vanloq Community Stadium, the firm’s managing director Sean Bowman said: “I am immensely proud to announce our partnership with Spartans FC and the Spartans Community Foundation, an organisation making a profound impact by supporting troubled young people through education and opportunity.

“At Vanloq, we believe in creating pathways for brighter futures, which is why we are thrilled to sponsor Spartans and fund the upskilling of these incredible young individuals. By combining the power of football and education, we aim to help these young people unlock their potential and step confidently into meaningful roles with our customers. Together, we are not just building careers—we are transforming lives.”

Commenting on the new partnership, Craig Bain, Vanloq’s co-founder said: “I am proud to announce our new partnership with Spartans FC, securing the naming rights for Ainslie Park, now officially rebranded as the Vanloq Community Stadium.

“This transformative sponsorship reflects Vanloq’s commitment to supporting grassroots football and fostering a stronger sense of community. Spartans FC has long been a symbol of passion, resilience, and excellence, and we’re thrilled to align our brand with their storied legacy.

“Together, we aim to inspire future generations, champion the power of sport, and create a vibrant hub for fans, players, and the community alike. Welcome to the Vanloq Community Stadium - where ambition meets community spirit!”

Debbi McCulloch, CEO at The Spartans Foundation, noted: “On behalf of everyone at the Spartans Community Foundation, we are thrilled to express our heartfelt thanks to Vanloq for their generous support as the sponsor of the Vanloq Community Stadium.

“Our partnership not only enables us to grow and strengthen our connection with the community, but also change people’s lives through the power of sport. Together, we look forward to creating unforgettable moments and a bright future by creating a social village that people from across North Edinburgh and beyond can access.”

Graham Carbis, Spartans’ head of commercial, added: “We are thrilled to announce this partnership between Vanloq and The Spartans Football Club, reinforcing our commitment to fostering strong community ties. By securing the naming rights for the stadium, we are creating a lasting legacy that honours our club’s rich history while paving the way for future growth and innovation. We look forward to working closely with Craig, Sean and Milli from Vanloq to create an exciting environment for our supporters and the wider community.”