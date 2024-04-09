Edinburgh coarse anglers set for season opener in May

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Overall, there will be ten legs instead of the previous 12 in the club championship with the rod and reel event now in mid-season after five legs. That's because Orchill near Auchterarder traditionally fishes better mid-season.

Over 20 anglers have signed for the league including two from Edinburgh, Geoff Lowe, the previous chairman, and Eric Hornswoggle (cor), with other members travelling from Aberdeen, Central Scotland, Perth, Glasgow and Lanarkshire.

Five major trophies are on offer, club champion, ladies champion, doubles champions, Knockout Cup and rod and reel and Ferguson, a two-time champion at the club, is joined on the organising committee by Mark Gleave, the new treasurer, Bruce Lawrie, the match secretary, and Lowe, an Honorary Member.

Darrin Ferguson with a full net of fish at Orchil last season

Fishing has been switched to the Snake Lake for the vast majority of members which means that anglers now have a short walk from the car park to their peg. Previously, anglers parked at the back of their peg.

Five anglers will fish Alex's Pond and they can park their cars behind their pegs.

Ferguson from Cumbernauld explained: "The vehicle movements were causing erosion so there is now a short walk for most of the entrants. Another wee change is the timing of the draw. Traditionally, we made the draw on the day at the lake but, because of the walk for the majority, the draw will be conducted live by Heather Lauriston and myself the day before."

Heather and Roz are the only two women scheduled to compete and the best six result out of ten matches will count.

The first match for members of the 30-year-old club is on May 4 with subsequent legs on May 18, June 1, June 15, June 29.

The rod and reel match is on July 13 and the league resumes on July 27 with the four remaining heats on August 10, August 24, September 9 and September 21.

Ferguson added: "The joining fee stays at £10 and that is to pay for the engraving of the trophies and anglers are still asked to report to the fishery at 8.30am.

"Nets go in at 10.45am and all-in is at 11am for the five-hour match. No meat or prawn baits are allowed but boilies are. However, no fake hook baits like artificial bread, maggots, worm or corn are allowed.

"The maximum hook size is 12 and no braid or barbed hooks are allowed and members are encouraged to fish to the end of each match and weigh-in."

Meanwhile, the Scottish Federation for Coarse Angling's annual meeting heard that over 300 people attended the Let's fish programme hosted last year on the Forth & Clyde Canal.

Scotland will be represented in the European Championships in Holland in June and the Celtic Cup, re-established last year on the Newry Canal in Northern Ireland, will be hosted at Strathclyde Park from October 10 to 13.

However, there has been no interest so far in the position of lure team manager/coach so it is not possible to establish a squad and field an international team.

The men's carp team will travel to Croatia for the world championships from September 4 to 7. Trials have been held and two anglers brought into the main squad.

The ladies team have opted out of the world championships due to changes in leadership and membership but will fish a challenge against the Army and in the second tri-nations event hosted by England at Naseby in May.

Fly fishing now and at Rosebery near Temple, Dougie Grant reports good catch returns with Aaron Willis hooking into ten using damsel patterns. They are open from 8am to 5pm but you must book on 077836 29714.

Allandale Tarn near West Calder confirm they open to 8pm and Robert Birrell had nine, best 7lb, at Bowden Springs near Linlithgow. The Lake of Menteith is fishing well with buzzers the best option and the first two heats in the Scottish National Championship are on next week at Lake of Menteith on Tuesday, April 9 and Harelaw on Friday, April 12.

Good sport has been reported at Glencorse and Harlaw regular, Sean Williams, had 11 on opening day and dropped six on marabou bloodworm at 3ft and at nearby Clubbiedean boat and bank anglers have reported good returns and best flies have been diawl bach, nymph and buzzers.

On to sea fishing, and the Bass Rock Shore Angling League hold the inaugural Colin McEwan Open Memorial Sweepstake on October 6 at Ravensheugh between Dunbar and North Berwick in East Lothian.

Full details are being worked out but there will be up to 200 pegs available and access is courtesy of farmer Robert Dale.

The event was agreed at the club's annual meeting in North Berwick and the Summer and Winter League events have been confirmed as ten legs each.