Edinburgh post glory double at indoor hockey

Inverleith men and Watsonians women claimed Scottish indoor titles to secure a double for Capital hockey clubs.

Inverleith men edged Western after a shoot-out which was signalled after the sides were locked at 4-4 in normal time, while Watsonians beat Clydesdale Western 2-0.

Inverleith won the shootout 3-2 to earn the title and qualify Europe next season. Coach Stuart Neave said: “The team gave everything.”

Watsonians retained the women's title and return to Europe. Coach Keith Smith said: “We were nervous to start with and did well to weather the chances that Clydesdale created in the first half.

"Our defense coped well with the challenge. However, after we scored the first goal, it calmed nerves and we settled down and added much more fluidity to our game.”

It was 17-year-old Jess Garden who broke the deadlock and the victory was secured by Scottish international Emily Dark’s from close range.