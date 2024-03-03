Edinburgh schools urged to enter teams for newly revived city-wide athletics competition at Meadowbank
Edinburgh high schools and their pupils are being urged to get on their marks and sign up for the return of a city-wide athletics event after a seven-year hiatus.
The Edinburgh Secondary Schools Track and Field competition is open to S1-S3 pupils, with organisers looking for schools to enter two teams comprising four athletes each. The mixed gender teams – one of S1s and the other S2/S3s – will take part in a variety of disciplines, including the 100m, 600m, shot put and long jump.
Entrants will choose one track race to run but will participate in both field events on the day, while a relay could also take place. Athletes will compete to score points for their schools and secure first place, but the primary focus is on enjoyment and participation.
Organiser Grant Sheldon, on behalf of the Edinburgh junior athletics development group at Edinburgh Leisure, said: “It is an opportunity to give the kids an introduction to athletics competition and try out a few events with the hope of building a positive relationship with sport.
“We would love for this event to grow and last into the future, and continue to foster these opportunities for sport in our communities.”
The competition will take place on Wednesday, May 29 at the revamped Meadowbank Stadium. Entry costs have been set low at just £20 per team.
For further details or to register their interest, schools can email: [email protected]