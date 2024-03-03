Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Edinburgh high schools and their pupils are being urged to get on their marks and sign up for the return of a city-wide athletics event after a seven-year hiatus.

The Edinburgh Secondary Schools Track and Field competition is open to S1-S3 pupils, with organisers looking for schools to enter two teams comprising four athletes each. The mixed gender teams – one of S1s and the other S2/S3s – will take part in a variety of disciplines, including the 100m, 600m, shot put and long jump.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The competition at Meadowbank will include 100m, 600m, shot put and long jump events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entrants will choose one track race to run but will participate in both field events on the day, while a relay could also take place. Athletes will compete to score points for their schools and secure first place, but the primary focus is on enjoyment and participation.

Organiser Grant Sheldon, on behalf of the Edinburgh junior athletics development group at Edinburgh Leisure, said: “It is an opportunity to give the kids an introduction to athletics competition and try out a few events with the hope of building a positive relationship with sport.

“We would love for this event to grow and last into the future, and continue to foster these opportunities for sport in our communities.”

The competition will take place on Wednesday, May 29 at the revamped Meadowbank Stadium. Entry costs have been set low at just £20 per team.