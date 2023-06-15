Former British No.1 Greg Rusedski will be in attendance at the event in Edinburgh later this summer. Picture: Getty/Brodies Tennis Invitational

Former British No.1s Greg Rusedski and Johanna Konta will be joined by former World No.8 Mark Philippoussis and 2006 Australian Open finalist Marcos Baghdatis at the event, which will take place from September 28 to 30 at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre.

More names will be added to the star-studded line-up, which will also feature rising stars from UK tennis, such as Maia Lumsden and Ali Collins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will begin with an evening session on the Thursday night before Friday and Saturday will see sessions in both the afternoon and evening as the competitors battle it out to see who will be crowned winners.

GB National Tennis Academy coach and former Davis Cup ace Colin Fleming has been appointed as tournament director.

He said: "We are delighted to bring the Brodies Tennis Invitational back for the sixth time, and to be taking the event to Edinburgh this year. The city, and the Scottish fans, are sure to provide an atmospheric backdrop to what promises to be a superb three days of sport in the capital.

Scottish tennis coach and event ambassador Judy Murray added: "I am really excited that this event is back this year and coming to Scotland's capital city. Showcasing sport is an important part of increasing participation, so seeing these incredible tennis legends play in Scotland, at the Brodies Tennis Invitational, is a brilliant opportunity for local fans and players alike.”

Message from the editor