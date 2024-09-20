Edinburgh University Handball Club providing inclusive and exciting experience for all

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With university students facing an increasingly sedentary lifestyle, Edinburgh University Handball Club are providing an inclusive and exciting experience for current and prospective players and students.

Anna, President of Edinburgh University Handball Club, said: “Our club was founded on 4 key club values: inclusivity, enjoyment, development and learning.

“In practice this means that everyone, whether they are a complete beginner or seasoned player, can attend training, matches and socials to improve their handball, make new friends and have fun in the process.

“Handball is played in lots of countries and so you get to meet a lot of people from different places around the world through playing together.

“The games are fast-paced and high-scoring, making it exciting to both play matches and watch them as anything can happen.

“It also has rolling subs, meaning you can have a lot of players playing in matches and give beginners game time to experience what a match is like, and all levels of players sub off when they’ve done less exercise than would be ideal over summer and need a rest.”

International Day of University Sport, widely celebrated in over 170 countries, serves as a day to promote physical activity, health and education.

On September 20th, the day is a good opportunity for to provide a space for discussions on the issues and the benefits of university sport, but more importantly the social and educational value of sport.

With students returning to studies for the start of their term, Anna would encourage anyone to try the sport, she added: “Handball is a growing sport in Scotland with teams across the country for most age groups and abilities, meaning there should be a team for anyone interested in picking up the sport!”

With the introduction of alternative sports, such as Handball, recent studies from the International University Sports Federation’s show an increased overall student participation in university sport by up to 15%.