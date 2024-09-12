Empson takes Bass Rock summer league title

Chris Empson won the summer league title in the series organised by Bass Rock Shore Angling League in East Lothian despite having a disappointing night in the final leg held at Prestonpans Lagoons, a new venue for the popular competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The last leg of ten was held on a clear night with a stiff breeze and a choppy sea, but the water was coloured and, sadly, sizeable fish failed to be tempted by mackerel and lugworm baits and only one card was returned.

That came from Scottish international Barry McEwan, the Port Seton-based self-employed carper fitter arriving late because of work commitments but he still took the top prize.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McEwan, who is currently bidding to qualify for the next round of international matches, caught two fish for 39cm, one of them a rockling, but that was not enough to win the ten-match summer league which has fished venues including Belhaven Beach, Dunbar Harbour, Seacliffe Beach and Cockenzie Walkway.

Chris Empson (left) chats to some of the other competitors ahead of the Prestonpans match

That accolade goes to Dunbar-based joiner, Empson, who has also fished for Scotland, and who has been a consistent performer at various venues throughout the summer.

Meanwhile, members of the club are organising the Colin McEwan Memorial Sweepstake on Sunday, October 6, at Ravensheugh Beach near East Linton by kind permission of farmer Robert Dale and this is a measure and release event with fishing from 9am to 1pm. Pre-book only and it will be pegged for 60 anglers.

The latest information is that spaces are limited and the event has now been sanctioned as a Penn League points match.