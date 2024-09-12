Empson takes Bass Rock summer league title
The last leg of ten was held on a clear night with a stiff breeze and a choppy sea, but the water was coloured and, sadly, sizeable fish failed to be tempted by mackerel and lugworm baits and only one card was returned.
That came from Scottish international Barry McEwan, the Port Seton-based self-employed carper fitter arriving late because of work commitments but he still took the top prize.
McEwan, who is currently bidding to qualify for the next round of international matches, caught two fish for 39cm, one of them a rockling, but that was not enough to win the ten-match summer league which has fished venues including Belhaven Beach, Dunbar Harbour, Seacliffe Beach and Cockenzie Walkway.
That accolade goes to Dunbar-based joiner, Empson, who has also fished for Scotland, and who has been a consistent performer at various venues throughout the summer.
Meanwhile, members of the club are organising the Colin McEwan Memorial Sweepstake on Sunday, October 6, at Ravensheugh Beach near East Linton by kind permission of farmer Robert Dale and this is a measure and release event with fishing from 9am to 1pm. Pre-book only and it will be pegged for 60 anglers.
The latest information is that spaces are limited and the event has now been sanctioned as a Penn League points match.
