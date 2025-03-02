Encouraging catch returns after opening days at Millhall and Linlithgow

Tom Lambert, secretary of the Forth Area Federation of Anglers, who administer fishing at Linlithgow Loch, on the boat pontoon.

Bosses of two popular Central Scotland fisheries unlocked their gates for the first time this season at the weekend.

Millhall near Polmont and Linlithgow Loch were both busy on opening day, despite chilly conditions with the thermometer around 6C but with a chilling wind.

Millhall near Polmont, claimed to be one of the cheapest trout fisheries in Central Scotland, saw three of their four boats used, the only one left in the harbour was their disabled boat, with most of the 30 pegs being used.

Anglers were anxious to get back into the swing after the long winter and the Central Scotland venue, popular with anglers from Fife, Stirlingshire, Glasgow and the Lothians, has frozen its prices for this season, despite rising costs.

A general view of Linlithgow Loch

Volunteers have been busy during the close season, sprucing up the facilities, making improvements on the banks, and preparing for opening day on the eight-acre fishery next to Grangemouth Golf course and operated by Avonbank Fishery CIC, a community focused company who aim to make the venue accessible to all members of the community.

The not-for-profit fishery, predominately stocked with rainbow and brown trout, has various day and season ticket options and is now open daily from until the Autumn and, once again, officials hoping for a good year. They are open daily from 9am to 4pm.

Millhall, at Old Polmont, Polmont, Falkirk FK2 0YA, was not the only fishery to open on March 1. A few miles along the road towards Edinburgh, Linlithgow Loch, also launched their boats for their opening day, and 16 of their fleet of 20 were in use.

Anglers were catching here too and Linlithgow, operated by the Forth Area Federation of Anglers, is now open seven days from 9am to 4pm. The water draws anglers from all over Central Scotland and from as far afield as Newcastle.

Fishing off the Dam Wall at Millhall on opening day

Bosses double stocked the loch, in the shadow of Linlithgow Palace, a popular Central Scotland tourist attraction, with new rainbow trout on Tuesday and Wednesday last week, mostly in the 2.5lb to 3.5lb range but some around 4lb, distributing them all over the extensive water.

Their headquarters are at 212a High Street, Linlithgow EH49 7ES and anglers without a motor can hire one at the venue which also holds a supply of life jackets and landing nets.