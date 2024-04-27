Entry deadline looms as Linlithgow stages Spring angling competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The organisation has confirmed details of the event at Linlithgow Loch on Sunday, May 12 and the top prize is £100 plus a fly line.The event is open to all and the entry fee is £30. Second prize is £75 plus a fly line and third £50 and a fly line and the entrant with the heaviest fish receives £25.

Tom Lambert, FAFA secretary, said 40 slots are available and only seven boats remain, a great encouragement for the organisers.The event will run from 9am to 4pm and anybody interested should contact the Federation by email [email protected] or via the Facebook page.

There were 56 boats out at the loch this week, 91 fish were kept and 249 fish returned. Water clarity is excellent, evidenced by the number of fish being netted and dropped.

Linlithgow Loch

The best tactics have been midge-tip, Di3 fast glass and Intermediate lines and successful flies have included buzzers, candy booby, diawl bach, muskins, black and green lures, orange blob, FAB, and cats whisker. Mini lures and snakes have also taken fish.Successful anglers have included Mr Thurstain and his partner who kept eight rainbows for 25lb, putting back five fish.Ken Wood and his fishing buddy kept four fish and released 16 trout while Tam Easton returned 16 rainbows while Mr Peman and his partner returned 16. Falkirk FC’s anglers kept four rainbows and returned 20 while Gavin Dunn returned 18.

The loch is stocked regularly and boats are available for a full day or four-hour session. Call 01506 671753 or book online.

Nearby, Ronnie Green hooked into a superb 15.7lb brown at Bowden Springs, the best fish at the popular venue for some weeks.Jim Bryce paid his first visit of the year and hooked into 11 fish on buzzer and egg patterns and his best was a 6.5lb brown. Billy Wilson had seven on nymph patterns and a 6lb brown was his best while Dan Jones also had seven, best 7lb while Jordan Faulds had a best of 9lb in his bag.

Millhall near Polmont is now open for evening fishing from Monday to Friday. Opening hours are weekdays 9am to 8.30pm and Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 4pm. It has been fishing well with black and red buzzer, diawl bach and blue flash damsel plus various dry files accounting for the majority of the fish.

Allandale Tarn near West Calder report good sport with mini black smoker, Vicars buzzer and yellow owl among best patterns.Other local catch returns include 15 by Ronnie Mackenzie at Harlaw Reservoir near Balerno using a bloodworm with marabou tail and a day ticket angler had nine on diawl bach. The water level is still high.

Nearby, at Clubbiedean above Colinton, one angler reported 19 to the net and Scottish international David Harrington and the Railway Inn Fly Fishing Club had a "brilliant" day at Glencorse.

Meanwhile, at the Lake of Menteith, The Cormorants Youth Fly-Fishing club starts on Tuesday, May 7 (6pm to 9pm) and will run through to August on every subsequent Tuesday.

Free fishing and boat handling tuition is given from qualified and experienced coaches.

The fishing permits/boat hire is £10 per individual, per evening and tackle and equipment is available on loan during the initial stages. Life jackets are provided.

The upper age limit is 18 and Quint Glen, manager at the Lake, said: "Over the last ten years, many of the youngsters attending consistently qualify to fish in the National Youth Squad and have become captains and vice-captains. Some have gone on to become full-time anglers."

For further information contact Alasdair Mair or Quint Glen and bookings can be made via https://menteith-fisheries.co.uk/online-booking/ or by calling 01877 385664.

Locally, Drumtassie Coarse Fishery near Blackridge has been producing good sport with carp prominent among the catch returns.On to sea fishing and Bass Rock Shore Angling League held the second round of their summer league at Prestonpans on Lidl Beach and only one blank card was returned.

Fish caught were flounder, dab, whiting and coley and Chris Empson (Dunbar) was top rod with six fish for 126cm. Barry McEwan from Port Seton was second with two fish for 37cm.