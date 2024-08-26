Euro-bound Scots celebrate but are warned they have lots of work to do

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Scotland's women will once again mix it with the elite of European hockey in Germany next summer after winning gold in their qualifier in Glasgow with a come-from-behind, 2-1 victory over a determined Wales outfit.

Chris Duncan, Scotland's head coach, said the final whistle at rain-soaked Glasgow Green brought a sense of relief and he praised the entire team and staff for the gutsy win which followed only 24 after their 1-0 win over a stuffy Austrian side at the same venue.

He said: “Two games in 24 hours was a lot of pressure. I thought the girls and the staff managed it brilliantly. We were frustrated in the 1-0 win over Austria by a side with a game plan, but we did a thoroughly professional job against Wales and it is nice to be back at the summit of European hockey which is where I believe we belong.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland went 1-0 down in 18 minutes when a penalty stroke was awarded against them against the Welsh but levelled a minute later through Sarah Jamieson, the goal set-up by Dundee-born Charlotte Watson.

Heather McEwan celebrates after slotting the game-winner

Duncan said: “That shows the character in this squad. Nothing changed, we were calm and composed and that Welsh goal almost forced us onto the front foot. I thought our first goal was absolutely brilliant and it was a game changer for us but we were threatening. Charlotte Watson was phenomenal for us (against Wales). She is a constant threat and she embodies how we want to play, but it was not just her.

“Katie Robertson and Sarah Robertson were similar in the balls they won, but I am really proud of them all. This was a massive team effort and I thought they all stepped-up on a really tense occasion.”

Duncan added: “As soon as we got to 1-1 I thought we were in charge. The second-half we stepped up a gear and they changed a couple of things tactically, but I thought we had answers and when it was 2-1 we were really content towards the back end.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jess Buchanan, Scotland’s new No 1 goalkeeper, produced some quality stops when needed and Duncan said: “She is phenomenal. This is the first time she has played a tournament in which she has started as No 1 goalkeeper for us and she is going to be special.

Sarah Jamieson fired a reverse stick shot home to level the scoring

“She made two brilliant decisions to come out to the ball and she kept us in the game. Some of the work you don’t see is her work in organisation and that is sensational and she kept us in it.”

Duncan coached the squad in A Division on their last visit to the highest echelon and he added: “It is tough but it give us something to keep working on. We have just started and we have a long way to go until we get there. To have these challenges to plan for is a positive.

“We don’t want to go and just have the experience, we want to go to Germany and we want to compete and we want to beat top teams and we want more.”