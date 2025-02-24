Europe's largest privately owned car retailer backs Scotland women

Scotland's women's hockey squad received a major boost ahead of their key clash with Korea in the FIH Nations Cup in Chile on Tuesday (6pm) when car retailer, Arnold Clark, were confirmed as a team sponsor.

The Glasgow-based dealership, now Europe’s largest privately owned car retailer, appear on the team’s lapels and since launch in 1954, Arnold Clark Automobiles have grown and now sell in excess of 300,000 vehicles a year.

The announcement arrived only hours after the Tartan Hearts went down 3-0 to a strong Irish side in their opening game in the Nations Cup, a game played in heat touching 34c, but this is the first time that Scotland’s women have competed at this level.

The tournament in Santiago pushes-off a huge year for the women’s team. After Chile, the squad focuses on the EuroHockey Championship in Monchengladbach, Germany, from August 9 to 17 where they play in Pool B alongside Belgium, Spain and England and it is the team’s third appearance at the tournament in a row.

Heather McEwan in action for Scotland with the new kit

Jennifer Griffin, Scottish Hockey’s director of hockey operations, Jennifer Griffin, said: “The Scotland women’s team has a big year ahead of them and having the backing of a great partner like Arnold Clark is such a boost for the team.

John Clark, chief commercial officer at the car retailer, said: "We fully appreciate and understand the positive impact that sport can have on people of all ages. It helps bring people together and it plays a huge role in local communities.

"Through our Community Fund, we’re proud to support teams at grassroots level and to provide young athletes with the opportunity to develop. Now, as sponsors of Scottish Hockey's women's national team, we’re excited to support those who are representing their country at the highest level."