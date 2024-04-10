Premier Sports is back in Scottish sport.

Premier Sports has officially reacquired Viaplay’s live sports broadcasting content and rolled out the relaunch of channels under its own brand on April 9th.

A deal between the two services was agreed late last year and the takeover has now been given the final green light. Following the reacquisition, the League Cup in Scotland will be known as the Premier Sports Cup once again, starting next season. Viaplay initially took over the UK sports streamer in a £30 million deal back in 2022 but financial pressures have led to the Swedish group announcing its focus on core business in the Nordics and Netherlands.

Premier Sports has returned to the helm and will take over the naming rights for the Cup, as well as broadcasting rights to certain Scottish fixtures. Here’s a breakdown of what it means for the Scottish League Cup moving forward.

When will the rebrand come into play?

The rebrand was finalised on Tuesday, meaning Premier Sports channels will soon be available on your platform of choice if they are not already. Viaplay posted the following on their website regarding the Premier Sports takeover.

“Our live-sports content is moving to their new, updated platform. Viaplay is closing in the UK on the 22nd of May and you can keep using the service until then. All previous and current sports customers will be transferred to Premier Sports during April.”

What channels will Premier Sports be on?

Viewers have been assured that existing Viaplay subscribers will not have to do anything to change their packages and no immediate changes will be made to subscription charges.

The former Viaplay TV channels will be rebranded as Premier Sports 1 and 2. You can get access on Sky channels 419 and 420 and on Virgin 551 and 552. Amazon Prime also offers access as an add-on subscription. If you are not yet subscribed, you can sign up via premiersports.com.

How will the Scottish League Cup change?