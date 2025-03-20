Family affair makes golfer's Gullane glory extra special

Neil Henderson watched by wife and daughter as he makes title-winning last-hole birdie

Neil Henderson pulled off a special win in the Edinburgh & East of Scotland Alliance Championship due to his wife and daughter watching a decisive last-hole birdie.

The Renaissance Club member’s 3 to finish on Gullane No 2 saw him sign for a two-under-par 69 in the battle for the Uniroyal Trophy on the popular winter circuit.

The effort was matched by Daniel Flannery, a fellow pro and also based at The Renaissance Club, but Henderson’s name went on the silverware for the first time thanks to an inward half of 33 as opposed to Flannery’s 34.

Neil Henderson, pictured at The Renaissance Club, his home club, won the Edinburgh & East of Scotland Alliance Championship at nearby Gullane | Contributed

“I really enjoyed it as it was the best day of weather this year so far on a really well-conditioned golf course,” said Henderson. “I’d only played three rounds since November as I broke my thumb in January.

“Tee to green, I played brilliantly, but the pins were tricky to hit a lot of good putts that trickled by. I just stayed patient and then my wife and daughter turned up at the 17th green to watch, so I birdied the last to show them I still have it.”

Royal Burgess amateur Malcolm Pennycott came closest to beating the clubhouse target with his 70, while Bathgate’s Joe Bryce, a prolific winner on the circuit this season, signed for a 71 along with rookie pro James Morgan from Longniddry.

“I didn’t expect it to be good enough,” added Henderson, who also birdied the penultimate hole, “and was then fortunate to win on a countback, but I’ll take it!”

The win added to some successes of his own on the Golfbreaks Get Back to Golf Tour in recent seasons, as well as wife Alyssa being crowned twice as the East Lothian Ladies’ champion.

“This year I am hoping to play four or five events on the Tartan Pro Tour and also some of the events on Alan Tait’s Get Back to Golf Tour,” said Henderson, who runs Golf Finance, a business set up by his dad Ian 30 years ago, along with Pennycott.

“But, with work and family commitments both being busy, my main goal for this season is just to feel competitive and enjoy playing more than anything else.”

Dalmahoy’s Steven Lees won the Gavin Clark Trophy, for the best net score, for a second time | Contributed

Dalmahoy’s Steven Lees claimed the Gavin Clark Trophy for the second time after landing the handicap honours with a net 66 playing off nine while the George Wither Trophy for top senior went to Baberton’s Jim McQuade with a net 69.

“We received our usual warm welcome and a course that is always in great shape for our end-of-season championship,” said Edinburgh & East Alliance secretary Alan Greenshields.

The season-long Scratch Order of Merit title battle was won by Kingsknowe amateur Craig Surgeon, who, after a nervous wait, just held on to pip Kilspindie assistant pro Rob Paterson.