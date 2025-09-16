UEFA Nations League ties will be blocked in 2026

Scotland’s UEFA Nations League campaign will kick off with four games back-to-back next autumn following a change to the football calendar. FIFA confirmed a new three-week international window running between September and October 2026, thus avoiding separate breaks in each of those months.

The decision means Steve Clarke and the national team will have four ties to play as they begin the 2025/26 Nations League, with another two to come in November. The William Hill Premiership will take a three-week hiatus for the new international window, which will officially run from Monday, 21 September, until Tuesday, 6 October, 2026. Domestic games will then resume the following weekend.

The change impacts fans due to the longer break between club games in the SPFL top flight, plus the prospect of travelling from country to country for those who follow Scotland. It was voted through to remove the October international break and avoid the stop-start nature of domestic football in recent years. With international football punctuating the early weeks of the season, there are currently breaks in September, October and November. FIFA have been keen to address the issue for some time and came up with the new schedule as a solution.

The World Cup final is also later than normal next year due to the increased number of teams in the tournament. FIFA agreed to expand competition from 32 to 48 nations for the finals in USA, Canada and Mexico. The final is due to take place in New Jersey on 19 July, meaning international players involved in the World Cup’s latter stages may not return to clubs until August.

Player welfare is another factor taken into consideration as FIFA try to minimise the demands on professionals. There were discussions with player unions before the decision on the new window was taken. Travel is an issue for top-level footballers due to the number of club and international fixtures, so a longer period for national team games reduces the need for them to fly back and forward from club to country.

This is particularly relevant to players from Africa or South America who play for European clubs. They regularly need to travel across continents for international fixtures and player representatives are concerned about the toll on their bodies. The reduction from five international breaks each year to four should help.

From 2026, there will be international windows in March, June, September and November. All of them permit a maximum number of two fixtures for each nation, with the exception of the new September one which allows four. The dates for each break are: 23 to 31 March, 1 to 9 June, 21 September to 6 October, and 9 to 17 November. In the middle of those, the 2026 World Cup will run from 11 June to 19 July.

The change was initially approved by the FIFA Council in March 2023. The Council includes representatives from all six FIFA confederations and aims to take important decisions for the greater good of football. Removing the October international break means that one week of the domestic season is freed up having previously been lost to national team fixtures.

