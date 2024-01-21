10-player Hibs crashed out of the Sky Sports Cup in semi-final defeat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At a wet and windy Petershill Park, the Glaswegians managed to get the better of Grant Scott’s side thanks to a goal in each half. Linzi Taylor gave Partick the lead thanks to a fantastic free-kick before Leah Eddie was sent off for two bookable offences just minutes later. Rosie Slater then confirmed the win for the hosts with a stunning distanced effort to put the game out of sight.

After the match, Hibs manager Scott was far from pleased with the semi-final defeat as the visitors struggled throughout. “I am naturally really disappointed,” he told the Edinburgh Evening News. “We knew it was going to be a tough ask coming here. Myself and the coaching staff have just been discussing the weeks preparation coming into the tie and how we tried to ready the players. Ultimately, it looks as if we haven’t turned up today as a playing group. That is on us all, we are in it together. I am disappointed as we haven’t shown the best side of ourselves today at all.”

Hibs had the better of the opening exchanges. Ellis Notley came closest early on to breaking the deadline as she was inches away from connecting with Michaela McAlonie’s cross. Partick believed they should have had a penalty midway through the first half, but their protests were waved away by the referee. The terrible weather conditions were certainly playing a part in the affair, as the strong winds showed no signs of calming throughout.

Leah Eddie is sent off for two bookable offenses. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie

In the 27th minute, Eddie received a booking for taking down a Partick player on the edge of the area. The hosts then took advantage of the situation as Taylor fired the ball low into the bottom corner to give Partick a 1-0 lead. Minutes later, Hibs went down to 10 players as Eddie picked up a second yellow for a late challenge in the middle of the pitch.