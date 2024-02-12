News you can trust since 1873
13 free agents Hearts and Hibs could sign this summer as Gorgie favourite and midfield star lead top options

Hearts and Hibs will hit the transfer market this summer and there will be free agents primed to be a bargain.

By Ben Banks
Published 12th Feb 2024, 19:00 GMT

Hearts and Hibs have this season's home straight on their minds but already some attentions may be turning to the summer transfer window.

It's been a season of contrasting fortunes so far for the two clubs. Steven Naismith's Jambos are riding high in third spot, winning 10 of their last 11 games and taking a commanding lead in third spot.

They look destined to make a return to European football which will be a carrot they can dangle to new recruits they want to sign this summer. There is already one man primed to come into Tynecastle at the conclusion of this season.

At Hibs, meanwhile, there is optimism for the future after billionaire Bournemouth owner Bill Foley's minority investment in the club. On the park, it's been a tough season, with the club currently in the bottom six under Nick Montgomery. They sacked Lee Johnson at the start of the campaign and the summer will be Montgomery's first in the hotseat after a busy winter window of shopping.

Getting value for money is key and there are plenty of players primed to hit the free agent market this summer. The Edinburgh Evening News has a look at 13 stars who are out of contract, according to Transfermarkt, and may prove to be Hearts or Hibs options when the summer rolls around.

1. Joshua Nisbet (Central Coast Mariners)

A midfielder Montgomery knows well from his time in Australia. Also a club both clubs have bought from in the recent past, and Nisbet has been a consistent performer.

One that will be done. The Ross County star has agreed a pre-contract with Hearts.

2. Yan Dhanda (Ross County)

One that will be done. The Ross County star has agreed a pre-contract with Hearts. Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

Hearts have held talks with the left-back and Hibs have been mentioned as also holding interest.

3. James Penrice (Livingston)

Hearts have held talks with the left-back and Hibs have been mentioned as also holding interest.

Broke through at Motherwell and has gone on to be an English Championship regular.

4. Cedric Kipre (West Brom)

Broke through at Motherwell and has gone on to be an English Championship regular.

