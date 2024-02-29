It's been a dominant talking point all season and it's rearing its head again in the form of an Edinburgh derby incident between Hearts and Hibs.

The pair played out a 1-1 Premiership draw at Tynecastle on Wednesday night in what could be the final derby of the season. Emiliano Marcondes left the away end bouncing before controversy struck.

Referee Kevin Clancy blew for a penalty kick to Hearts after Will Fish collided with Kenneth Vargas in the box. VAR called him over for a second look but he opted to stick with his gut and point to the spot.

Lawrence Shankland converted and debate has raged since over whether it should or shouldn't have been given. The questions now over VAR are around not only the tech itself, but the people using it.

There have been various VAR blunders and debates throughout the season. The Edinburgh Evening News pick out 13 of the most divisive calls and some of which that have been proven wrong.

1 . St Mirren penalty claim vs Ross County (27/02/24) Another incident from this week. St Mirren were dismayed after a Ryan Leak handball was not subject to a further review. A club statement has confirmed "the handball was a factual event, and the Referee Department has agreed that this should have led to an On-Field Review." Photo Sales

2 . Kilmarnock red card miss vs Aberdeen (06/12/23) The attacker appeared to elbow Stefan Gartenmann. Has emerged VAR should have recommended an on-field review for a potential red card for Kilmarnock's Marley Watkins. Decision should have been red. Photo Sales

3 . Missed Hearts red card vs Aberdeen (09/12/23) VAR should have recommended the ref for an on-field review. That would have been for a potential red card for Hearts' Beni Baningime, where the decision should have been red. Photo Sales