15 brilliant Scotland fans and players photos from Euro 2024 qualification win over Cyprus
Scotland defeated Cyprus in their Euro 2024 Group A qualification fixture as Steve Clarke’s men continued their impressive run
Scotland are one step closer to Euro 2024 qualification after a convincing 3-0 win in Cyprus this evening. Scott McTominay headed the visitors in front before Ryan Porteous bagged the second. John McGinn fired home to make it 3-0 inside the opening 30 minutes.
A draw between Norway and Georgia on Tuesday will now clinch qualification as Steve Clarke's team maintained their 100% record in Group A. Scotland fans were as always in full voice tonight and here are 15 of the best fans and players pictures from the clash in Cyprus.