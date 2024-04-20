The 16 best Scottish Premiership midfielders ranked including Hearts, Hibs, Celtic and Rangers stars

The Scottish Premiership is about to enter its second phase with Hibs and Hearts in opposite halves.

By Kyle Newbould
Published 20th Apr 2024, 19:00 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2024, 21:00 BST

Hearts and Hibs players are in the middle of a fortnight’s rest ahead of the Scottish Premiership’s second phase.

Edinburgh’s top two will compete in different halves, with Hearts among the top-six while Hibs finished seventh.

Both clubs have key players at the heart of their midfield and they will be called upon between now and mid-May. Hearts and Hibs stars rank amongst the top 16 performing midfielders in the country, alongside a star who’s signed a Jambos pre-contract.

With the pre-split stage of the season now complete and players preparing for the final few games, The Edinburgh Evening News has used data from WhoScored to rank the Scottish Premiership’s top midfielders. Take a look below.

WhoScored rating = 6.62

1. 16. Mark O'Hara - St Mirren

WhoScored rating = 6.62

Photo Sales
WhoScored rating = 6.62

2. 15. Caolan Boyd-Munce (St. Mirren)

WhoScored rating = 6.62

Photo Sales
WhoScored rating = 6.64

3. 14. David Watson (Kilmarnock)

WhoScored rating = 6.64

Photo Sales
WhoScored rating = 6.65

4. 13. Beni Baningime (Hearts)

WhoScored rating = 6.65

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Hearts FCCelticRangersScottish Premiership