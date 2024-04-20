Hearts and Hibs players are in the middle of a fortnight’s rest ahead of the Scottish Premiership’s second phase.
Edinburgh’s top two will compete in different halves, with Hearts among the top-six while Hibs finished seventh.
Both clubs have key players at the heart of their midfield and they will be called upon between now and mid-May. Hearts and Hibs stars rank amongst the top 16 performing midfielders in the country, alongside a star who’s signed a Jambos pre-contract.
With the pre-split stage of the season now complete and players preparing for the final few games, The Edinburgh Evening News has used data from WhoScored to rank the Scottish Premiership’s top midfielders. Take a look below.