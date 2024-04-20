Hearts and Hibs players are in the middle of a fortnight’s rest ahead of the Scottish Premiership’s second phase.

Edinburgh’s top two will compete in different halves, with Hearts among the top-six while Hibs finished seventh.

Both clubs have key players at the heart of their midfield and they will be called upon between now and mid-May. Hearts and Hibs stars rank amongst the top 16 performing midfielders in the country, alongside a star who’s signed a Jambos pre-contract.