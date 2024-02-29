It's a game known for its blood and thunder - with Hearts and Hibs not disappointing on that front during a 1-1 Premiership draw.

Tynecastle was packed on all four sides as both sets of fans made their presence known with pyro, chants and jeers of their rivals. On the park, fiery tackles were made and a strong start from the away side fired them ahead.

Martin Boyle pounced on errors in the Hearts backline and his shot was parried into the path of Emiliano Marcondes, who left the away end bouncing with his simple finish.

Then as the away end served him up a steak pie, Lawrence Shankland dished out the custard variety from the penalty spot, but it wasn't without controversy. The spot-kick was given by referee Kevin Clancy, despite being asked to go to the monitor by VAR for a second look at Kenneth Vargas' collision with Will Fish.

Both teams had their chances in the second half but nobody could find an all-important winner From wild celebrations to pyro walls, there were plenty of brilliant snaps of the Gorgie action. The Edinburgh Evening News picks out 21 of the best photos from the third derby of the season between Hearts and Hibs.

1 . Calm before the storm The scene was set with memories of a legend. Photo Sales

2 . Making their voice known The Gorgie ultras were out in force outside the stadium pre-match. Photo Sales

3 . Pyro show continues Pyro also made its way into the ground, this time from the away fans. Photo Sales