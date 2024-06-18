The summer transfer window is now open and clubs can start looking at players they want to cherry pick for their squads as they bolster their ranks. The Scottish Premiership will return after an exciting Euro 2024 campaign and a transfer window bound to deliver plenty of exciting deals.

But while the focus is mainly on who will sign which players, we must also look at those who will be departing in the next few weeks and months. Like any league in any window, the free agent pool is always a great option to consider, especially for those looking to save some cash.

As listed by @Nareystoepoker on Twitter, here’s a list of 24 players who are out of contract following the end of the 2023/24 season, whose futures are so far still unconfirmed. Take a look below at each player, including the date listed by Transfermarkt following their move to their most recent club.

1 . Junior Hoilett (Aberdeen) Signed in February 2024 | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Josh Clarke (Celtic) Signed in August 2022 | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Rocco Vata (Celtic) Signed in July 2021 | SNS Group Photo Sales

4 . Mathew Cudjoe (Dundee United) Signed in November 2021 | SNS Group Photo Sales