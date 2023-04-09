Robbie Horn's men are now undefeated in their last four games and have taken eight points from a possible 12.

And despite their lowly position in the standings - just two points above Albion Rovers and bottom-of-the-table Elgin City, they are one of the form sides of Scottish football's fourth tier.

The Rosey Posey are now getting their just rewards for some industrious performances. They have not only found their rhythm in the final third but, crucially, are keeping the ball out at the other end of the park. The goalless stalemate against Stenhousemuir was Rose's third successive clean sheet.

Ross Gray takes on Nat Wedderburn at Ochilview. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS.

In Paddy Martin, they have a reliable goalkeeper who has made some key saves in recent weeks but the defensive personnel also deserve an enormous amount of credit for limiting the opposition to very few chances these past few weeks.

Horn believed his side defended manfully against the Warriors which has been the most pleasing aspect. He said: "It was a really tough game. They had more pressure in the second half and we limited them to shots from long distance. It was manful defending and that comes from the front, players working incredibly hard. Guys were coming off with knocks and niggles so we had to make changes. A point is a good result and it's another clean sheet so the players deserve a lot of credit."

There's no denying Rose still need a couple of wins between now and the end of the season to guarantee SPFL football at New Dundas Park after the summer. But that is a target they will be quietly confident of achieving. They can't afford to rely on others, however, Elgin are in freefall and have just parted ways with manager Gavin Price after six straight defeats.