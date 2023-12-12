Addie Handley is aiming to repay Eva Olid’s trust after she forced her way back into the Hearts starting XI.

The full-back returned to the starting line-up late last month after a brilliant cameo off the bench vs Hibs. Since then, Handley hasn’t looked back and has provided a significant attacking threat down the left flank. The 19-year-old had been a consistent starter by the end of the 2022/23 season, but the signing of Esther Morgan has now made the left-back spot far more competitive. However, after starting her last two games, Handley hopes that she will continue to improve upon her game.

“All I am doing each week is trying to make sure that I can be part of the team on the weekend,” she told the Edinburgh Evening News. “For me personally, I hope that I can keep performing and keep getting the trust from my manager and coaching staff. I just want to keep improving and to try to work on things in training that will work in the game. The left-footed crossing is definitely one of them.”

Handley is expected to receive more game time over the coming months after Esther Morgan picked up an injury over the international break. The full-back will be hoping to keep up her recent run of form in this period. The 19-year-old picked up another assist on the weekend as Hearts beat Partick 4-1. With the last game of 2023 coming up this weekend, Handley hopes her side can pick up some points against high-flyers Celtic.