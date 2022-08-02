Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following on from their opening-day 2-0 defeat of Dundonald Bluebell on Saturday, Cuikie boss Stevie McLeish, who was making a return to his former club Tynecastle, will be delighted with their start to the campaign as they aim to go one better than last season's second place finish.

Aiden Walsh got off and running for the season with the opener midway through the first half as he got on the end of a Darrell Young flick on from Ryan Baptie's corner-kick to sidefoot into the net.

Left-back Baptie quickly followed up with a second for the visitors just three minutes later, when his cross-cum shot for striker Taylor Hendry was missed by both Hendry and Tynie goalkeeper Murray Jackson, ending up in the back of the net.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visitors looked to be set for a second successive clean sheet until Tynie striker Ryan Cameron struck past keeper Robert Watt with four minutes remaining, however Walsh restored their two-goal advantage when he struck his second goal of the evening from Alex Chingwalu's cross.

Elsewhere, Linlithgow Rose hit double figures in their first victory of the season with an incredible 10-0 rout of new East of Scotland club Vale of Leithen as Gordon Herd's side gave the club relegated from the Lowland League last season a rude awakening.

Rose led 6-0 at Prestonfield at the break after a Mark Stowe opener was followed by a brace each from Conor McKenzie and Sean Heaver, before Callum Bremner struck ahead of the interval.

Jack Ogilve made it seven, before Stowe's second of the night was followed by a Trialist goal and summer signing Owen Andrew's second in two games after he opened his account for the season against Blackburn United on Saturday.

Broxburn Athletic and Musselburgh Athletic each took a point from their 2-2 thriller at Albyn Park. Aaron Murrell's header had given visitors Burgh a half-time lead, but Brox were in front midway through the second half after goals from Darren Downie and Errol Douglas, only for Russell Cairns to level for Joe Hamill's men to secure Burgh's first point of the season.