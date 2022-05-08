Alan Maybury discusses his Edinburgh City future as they reach League 1 play-off final

The former Hearts and Hibs full-back saw his side advance on Saturday after a 1-1 draw at Dumbarton ensured a 5-2 victory on aggregate for the Citizens, a result that consigned the Sons to League Two football next season.

City now face Annan Athletic in the first leg at Ainslie Park on Tuesday night before making the trip to Galabank on Friday.

And Maybury, who replaced predecessor Gary Naysmith in March, is keen to extend his stay with the Capital outfit beyond the end of this week.

Alan Maybury has been Edinburgh City interim manager since the sacking of Gary Naysmith and wants to stay on next season

"Listen this is a great opportunity for me," he said. "I've always wanted to be a manager and I'm loving it. The players have been brilliant since I came in the door and we're now in the play-off final. I've come in until the end of the season, it suited me and the club at the time, but yeah, we'll see what happens after these next two games are out of the way."

City's progression to the final was never in doubt after Ryan Shanley's astute finish cancelled out Kristoffer Syvertsen's 59th minute opener at the C&G Systems Stadium.

Despite some sustained pressure, City goalkeeper Brian Schwake had very little to do with the visitors looking more likely in the final third - Danny Handling seeing his net-bound shot tipped onto the post by Kieran Wright. Shanley and Innes Murray also went close with second-half efforts.

"I thought we could score here and that's the way it panned out," Maybury said. "We created some decent other opportunities as we knew they'd have to go for it and they did with brining on four subs at once. I'm delighted, the boys had to put a shift in but the rewards are big.

Up to this point it's kind of been getting one player back and then we lose one. So, it's all about seeing who is fit and available tomorrow. It's the final push.

"I'm not arrogant enough to say I wanted either Annan or Forfar in the final. We've played them both recently at home and got good results so there was no preference. We've had a look at each other recently, but I feel we've hit good form, we're on a roll, scoring goals so we'll be ready for tomorrow night.

"The rewards really are huge. It's a tough ask over four games. We finished fourth in the league and are the lowest-ranked side left. So, we've everything to gain, go and play on the front foot and see what happens this week. We've got through the first tie so we won't approach these two matches any differently."

Ex-Hibs striker and goalscorer Shanley added: "It wasn't a pretty game but I did everything I could to help the team. We knew if we battled and worked hard, we'd get the right result. It was vital we got the goal when we did so the pressure was off then."Dumbarton: Wright, Bronsky, Stanger, Buchanan, Muir, Pignatiello, Paton (Carswell 57), Wilson (Syvertsen 57), Duthie (McKee 57), Oyinsan (Orsi 57), MacLean. Subs: Ramsbottom, Boyle, Lynch, Wylde.

Edinburgh City: Schwake, Hamilton, Travis, Jardine (Berry 78), Logan, Murray, Tapping, Crane (Robertson 85), Handling (Brian 61), See, Shanley. Subs: Leighfield, McIntyre, McDonald, Boyle.