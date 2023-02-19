The Citizens were just seconds from securing a valuable three points at Links Park only to concede in the fourth-minute of stoppage time as a pulsating match in Angus finished 3-3.

Despite the late disappointment, a point on the road ensured the Capital outfit leapfrogged Alloa into fourth on goal difference and back into the promotional play-off berths.

Terry Masson gave the hosts the lead as early in the fourth minute but Maybury's men turned the game on its head before the break through a Matty Allan own goal and John Robertson. Sean Dillon equalised on the hour before Innes Murray restored Edinburgh's lead seven minutes from time. However, it was Allan who had the final say.

John Robertson celebrates putting Edinburgh in front. Picture: Tommy Lee

"I think when you're scoring three goals you should be coming away with the points," Maybury conceded. "I don't think it was our best performance and we were probably second best for most of the first half, but came in 2-1 up. I think the spells that we did pass the ball well and do the stuff we wanted to we looked really good. The disappointing thing is it's the last kick of the game and we maybe should defend the free-kick better. The frustration is we've had to work really hard for our goals.

"We chart out the whole season and I know where we should be. We're not a million miles away and we're probably ahead of the curve where we think we should be. It's frustrating to only get a point, but with the way results went, it brings us a point closer to what we're trying to do. There's lots of positives but the overriding feeling is frustration with the way the game ended because we were that close to taking three points - we could feel it, we could touch it - but we didn't come away with it.

