Alan Maybury hails ‘incredible’ Innes Murray strike to seal FC Edinburgh win

The former Hibs midfielder’s stunning strike in the 54th minute gave the visitors a 3-1 lead and set Maybury’s men on course for a second victory out of three League 1 matches.

Maybury’s men had to come from behind after former Hearts striker Conor Sammon headed home Alloa’s opener at the back post against the run of play after just eight minutes.

John Robertson’s first-half double followed by Murray’s free-kick and a late Danny Handling goal earned the Citizens a big three points.

Innes Murray scored a stunning free kick. Picture: Mark Scates / SNS

Callum Crane was sent off in injury time and will miss next week’s fourth-v-fifth clash at Meadowbank when Falkirk are the visitors.

“I wasn’t quite sure who was going to take it, but it was an incredible free-kick to go up and down over the wall,” said Maybury said of the Murray goal. “I don’t think the keeper could see it quick enough and couldn’t get across quick enough.

“That really put us on the front foot, although it became a little bit of a basketball game after that and I’m not sure we got the balance right. They get the goal back and it is a nervy finish.”

He added: “I felt we played really well. We started on the front foot and I thought their early goal game against the run of play, but we reacted really well and showed a positive attitude.