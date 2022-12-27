The former St Johnstone frontman netted the opener against the Blue Toon on Saturday to take his season-tally to 12 in all competitions.

However, Maybury substituted the 21-year-old within 60 seconds of Ryan Shanley putting the Citizens two up with Ouzy See brought on to replace him.

Roberson showed his displeasure at being taken off with more than half an hour remaining, but Maybury insists that's just the reaction he wants from his players.

FC Edinburgh's John Robertson is in good form

"He's scored three in three which is excellent for a boy who has been a bit stop-start during October and November, but he's back scoring," Maybury explained. "He's his own worst enemy. Listen, I've had him for years, I know what makes him tick so I just needed to explain to him that he'd got his goal, he'd done his bit so we just wanted to freshen it up. It was 2-0 when I took him off so I felt quite comfortable in the game then.