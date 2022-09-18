Alan Maybury hoping FC Edinburgh can right wrongs against Queen of the South

The manager felt his team “just never really got going” in Saturday’s 4-1 League Two defeat in Dumfries, but the teams meet again at the same venue on Thursday in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Ruari Paton put Queens in front on the stroke of half time and wrapped up a double five minutes from time after strikes from Euan East and Ewan Bange.

Ryan Shanley scored a consolation from the spot for FC Edinburgh deep into injury time after Ousman See was brought down in the box.

Alan Maybury will make changes for the return trip to Queen of the South

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maybury said: “We just never really got going. We were playing into the wind and made some bad choices in the first half. They had all the momentum and we conceded right on half time and were fortunate not to concede another.

“We tried to fix a few things at half time. Second half, we were better and conditions helped us. But there were a couple of mistakes and we then tried to shut up shop after that.

“Fair play to Queen of the South. They were better than us. We were never really in the game. It is up to me and my staff make sure we are better against the full-time teams.