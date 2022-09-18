Alan Maybury hoping FC Edinburgh can right wrongs against Queen of the South
Alan Maybury is treating next week’s second trip to Palmerston in six days to face Queen of the South against as the opportunity for FC Edinburgh rectify things that went wrong.
The manager felt his team “just never really got going” in Saturday’s 4-1 League Two defeat in Dumfries, but the teams meet again at the same venue on Thursday in the SPFL Trust Trophy.
Ruari Paton put Queens in front on the stroke of half time and wrapped up a double five minutes from time after strikes from Euan East and Ewan Bange.
Ryan Shanley scored a consolation from the spot for FC Edinburgh deep into injury time after Ousman See was brought down in the box.
Maybury said: “We just never really got going. We were playing into the wind and made some bad choices in the first half. They had all the momentum and we conceded right on half time and were fortunate not to concede another.
“We tried to fix a few things at half time. Second half, we were better and conditions helped us. But there were a couple of mistakes and we then tried to shut up shop after that.
“Fair play to Queen of the South. They were better than us. We were never really in the game. It is up to me and my staff make sure we are better against the full-time teams.
“The good thing is we play them again on Thursday, so we have the chance to rectify it. The boys on loan from Hibs can’t play because they have played in the competition already, so there will be a couple of changes.”