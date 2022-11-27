The Citizens suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to the seventh-tier outfit with Alex Docherty prodding home the only goal of the game just a minute after the restart.

However, conditions were far from ideal at Maryhill's Lochburn Park, the tie having been switched from United's Dewar Park due to resurfacing works, and former Hearts and Hibs full-back Maybury wasn't impressed with the surface that greeted his League One title-chasers.

The visitors did carve out ample opportunities to fire themselves level, but couldn't deliver an end product.

Alan Maybury. was not happy. Picture: Michael Gillen.

"I think there needs to be questions about the pitch and that's not sour grapes, congratulations to Drumchapel, but Maryhill were saying if this had been their game then it wouldn't have been on," Maybury explained. "It was definitely a leveller and some of the lack of quality comes from the pitch. It wasn't our day and apart from taking one of the chances we had, I'm not sure we could have done much more.

"There's always going to be an upset and you never want it to be you. Drumchapel asked questions by putting the ball forward but I thought we dealt with it. Their goal comes from second phase from a corner where it dribbles in at the post, but it's right at the start of the second half so we had plenty of time. We were on the front foot, we were putting balls in the box and asking questions but we need to hit the target.

