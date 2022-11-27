Alan Maybury not happy with playing surface as Edinburgh exit Scottish Cup to seventh-tier Drumchapel United
FC Edinburgh boss Alan Maybury felt his side's Scottish Cup third-round tie against West of Scotland League outfit Drumchapel United shouldn't have gone ahead.
The Citizens suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to the seventh-tier outfit with Alex Docherty prodding home the only goal of the game just a minute after the restart.
However, conditions were far from ideal at Maryhill's Lochburn Park, the tie having been switched from United's Dewar Park due to resurfacing works, and former Hearts and Hibs full-back Maybury wasn't impressed with the surface that greeted his League One title-chasers.
The visitors did carve out ample opportunities to fire themselves level, but couldn't deliver an end product.
Most Popular
"I think there needs to be questions about the pitch and that's not sour grapes, congratulations to Drumchapel, but Maryhill were saying if this had been their game then it wouldn't have been on," Maybury explained. "It was definitely a leveller and some of the lack of quality comes from the pitch. It wasn't our day and apart from taking one of the chances we had, I'm not sure we could have done much more.
"There's always going to be an upset and you never want it to be you. Drumchapel asked questions by putting the ball forward but I thought we dealt with it. Their goal comes from second phase from a corner where it dribbles in at the post, but it's right at the start of the second half so we had plenty of time. We were on the front foot, we were putting balls in the box and asking questions but we need to hit the target.
"We just need to take our medicine as there's nothing we can do about it. I don't think I can be overly critical in that we didn't do our job, match their energy or were slack or anything like that because we gave it our best on a really difficult surface. The one major point in the game was the goal and it went against us so we'll take what's coming to us as we need to dust ourselves off and go again in the league on Saturday."