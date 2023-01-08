The Citizens went down 1-0 to leaders Dunfermline in front of a bumper crowd at Meadowbank, former Hearts striker Craig Wighton grabbing the only goal of the game in the 20th minute to move the Fifers four points clear with two games in hand.

The match itself didn't do this top-of-the-table clash justice with any real quality few and far between.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Home substitute Kieran MacDonald drew a fine save from goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet with little more than ten minutes remaining as the Capital outfit suffered their third defeat to James McPake's side this season.

Edinburgh boss Alan Maybury

"We've got ourselves into such a position where Saturday could have been a big day for us," Maybury explained afterwards. "We didn't think about that we were playing against Dunfermline. There were things on offer to try and win the game and get a good start to this quarter, secure a place in this league next season as a win would have taken us over the 40-point mark and the icing on the cake would have been going top of the table.

"The first half we were a bit tentative, we started really slow and they probably should have been a couple of goals up early on. We got into some good positions but lacked quality when we needed it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't think it was a great game. It wasn't very open or entertaining to watch regardless of the result. I think when they got the goal they expected us to come back a little bit but we really didn't do that until late in the second half. We created the outstanding chance after the break, but we just couldn't take it. That said, this result won't derail what we're trying to do."