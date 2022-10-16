Skipper Liam Fontaine's 89th-minute own goal secured three points for the hosts at East End Park, a result that saw the Fifers leapfrog the Citizens at the top of the League One standings.

It was the second time Maybury's side have lost to the full-time outfit this season, but the former Hearts and Hibs full-back refused to let the defeat overshadow what has been a terrific first quarter.

"We're disappointed," he said. "We worked our socks off, our shape was good and I felt we were comfortable. It was unfortunate goal that wins it for Dunfermline. But we're proud of what we did and what we're doing at the moment and where we've come from.

We just need to dust ourselves down and go again next week.

"If we'd held on for a 0-0 it would have been a great point for us but it wasn't to be. We didn't deserve to win the game by any stretch of the imagination. It's a really good pitch so we can't complain playing on a surface like that. We said before the game to the players that you want to come to these sort of arenas - I think there was about 4,000 or something like that here making plenty of noise and we came and competed.

"It's a big step forward from where we've been so we need to remember the journey we've been on. It's our first time to East End Park for a lot of the boys so we're hoping the next time we come back, we're progressing. We're sitting second in the league with Dunfermline now ahead of us and they do have a game in hand, but we're disappointed coming away with nothing after losing a last-minute own goal."