The 32-year-old Gambian, who has lived in the Capital since 2009, has moved from Lowland League side Civil Service Strollers and made his debut in last weekend's 1-0 defeat to table-toppers Dumbarton.

The athletic Faye was a standout in Scottish football's fifth tier and is excited with the opportunity to test himself at a higher level.

And it's the turnout of Rose fans - both at New Dundas Park and on the road - that has really struck a chord with the player.

Alieu Faye made his debut for Bonnyrigg last week after his move from Civil Service Strollers. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS.

Faye, who is expected to make his home debut when Annan are the visitors on Saturday, said: "We have home advantage this weekend and with the fans behind us, that should help. That was another thing that really attracted me to Bonnyrigg, the fans come out in big numbers and that will give us a boost. To get these sorts of crowds at this level is incredible. It was great to get my first start last week. I feel we deserved something from the game. We're not far off them, which gives us hope considering they are top of the league. We just need a win to get us back into the mix. I really believe in this team. There was another offer but I'm happy with the choice I've made."

Faye, who also works in the Grassmarket Hotel, offered a glowing endorsement of the Lowland League and believes that quality was underlined by Stirling University's Scottish Cup journey to the fourth round.

"I loved my time at Civil,” he said. "It's a great club with great people so I will always remember and I do think we were good enough to win the league. It's a really good standard and really competitive. I just love playing football. I came to Scotland in 2009 so I have been here for quite a while now. I lived in Birmingham for a year but then came up north to study. I also had an uncle who stayed here so I am really settled in Edinburgh.