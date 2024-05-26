Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed earlier this week that voters across the United Kingdom would once again head to the ballot boxes for a General Election in July.
There’s an old saying about not mixing football and politics but, out of interest, we wanted to know which constituencies clubs across Scotland fell into and how those areas voted in the last General Election back in 2019. To be clear, we are not suggesting one way or another how anyone involved in the running of the clubs or indeed supporters may have voted, we are simply looking at the result of each club’s parliamentary constituency.
This was the result of all 42 SPFL club’s parliamentary constituencies from the 2019 General Election:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.