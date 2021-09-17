'All guns blazing' - Penicuik and Tranent set to put on a Scottish Cup show

Close to 800 supporters are set to descend on Penicuik Park tomorrow for a mouthwatering cup tie as the top two in the Premier League, separated only on goal difference, go head-to-head for the first time this season.

“It’s an adventure, a wee break from the league and it’s one hit at each other,” said McLeish. “I expect it to be a bit more open and a bit more tasty than what the league games will be. With the league games we’ll both have two hits at it, but with this one I think both teams will go for it. I’m expecting both teams to come out all guns blazing and put on a show for the punters who come along because I’m sure it will be busy.”