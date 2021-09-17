'All guns blazing' - Penicuik and Tranent set to put on a Scottish Cup show
Stevie McLeish is expecting both teams to put on a show when his Penicuik Athletic side take on fellow East of Scotland Premier leaders Tranent in the first round of the Scottish Cup.
Close to 800 supporters are set to descend on Penicuik Park tomorrow for a mouthwatering cup tie as the top two in the Premier League, separated only on goal difference, go head-to-head for the first time this season.
McLeish is the only opposition manager to taste victory against Calum Elliot’s Tranent so far this season, when he led former club Tynecastle to a 3-1 win in August.
“It’s an adventure, a wee break from the league and it’s one hit at each other,” said McLeish. “I expect it to be a bit more open and a bit more tasty than what the league games will be. With the league games we’ll both have two hits at it, but with this one I think both teams will go for it. I’m expecting both teams to come out all guns blazing and put on a show for the punters who come along because I’m sure it will be busy.”
Elsehwhere, Haddington Athletic, on a 12-match unbeaten run under manager Scott Bonnar, face a Scottish Cup tie with supporters present for the first time away to Highland League side Deveronvale, after making their debut last season. Two Stars go to battle as Newtongrange host Lowland League outfit Dalbeattie, while Tynecastle entertain Brora Rangers at Meggetland, and Dunbar United take on Camelon.