Andy Kirk wasn't pleased with Brechin's first leg performance

Blair Henderson’s late header secured the Ainslie Park club a lead to defend ahead of the return at Glebe Park, with Kirk left frustrated at the defending from Spartans winger Cammy Russell’s free-kick.

“We are still well in the tie, being at home next week anything can happen, so we’ve got to be positive that we still have an opportunity,” said former Hearts striker Kirk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re disappointed at how we played, especially in the first half, it’s not like us at all, it was unacceptable. We didn’t get the ball down and play well anywhere near the capabilities we have; a number of the players weren’t at their best.

“I was disappointed with the goal, we defended set plays pretty well all day then we don’t go with the man and the goalie should punch [the ball clear]; a couple of poor decisions have cost us a goal.