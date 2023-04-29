All still to play for in second leg of Lowland v Highland League champions for Brechin City boss Andy Kirk
Brechin City boss Andy Kirk has demanded a reaction from his side in next Saturday’s Pyramid play-off second leg after they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Spartans.
Blair Henderson’s late header secured the Ainslie Park club a lead to defend ahead of the return at Glebe Park, with Kirk left frustrated at the defending from Spartans winger Cammy Russell’s free-kick.
“We are still well in the tie, being at home next week anything can happen, so we’ve got to be positive that we still have an opportunity,” said former Hearts striker Kirk.
“We’re disappointed at how we played, especially in the first half, it’s not like us at all, it was unacceptable. We didn’t get the ball down and play well anywhere near the capabilities we have; a number of the players weren’t at their best.
“I was disappointed with the goal, we defended set plays pretty well all day then we don’t go with the man and the goalie should punch [the ball clear]; a couple of poor decisions have cost us a goal.
“We spoke at half-time about speeding the game up, touching the sides of the pitch and trying to stretch them, but when we did get that we didn’t cross it. Anytime we did put the ball into the box we weren’t alive enough, there was a couple of bouncy ones around the goalkeeper in the six yard box, you’d like to think we’d have a striker there but we were maybe on our heels a wee bit. We have to do a lot more in the final third.”