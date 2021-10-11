Amateur football: Carrick ease through as Penicuik AFC dominate

Carrick Athletic.

Carrick, who were formed last year but were forced to bide their time for their competitive LEAFA debut, are enjoying a good start in their maiden season in the Division 1 West league.

Dunbar were first to threaten but it was the visitors who opened the scoring as Grant Aitken slotted past the home goalkeeper from Ross Menzies’ cross.

Carrick doubled their advantage at the beginning of the second half on the counter attack after they broke quickly from a Dunbar corner-kick. Levi McConnell was set free down the left side and he delivered an inch-perfect ball for Glen Aitken to nod in via the post.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visitors would make sure of their passage to the last-16 when Jo Henderson was on hand to tap home after Gavin Brown’s long-range strike was palmed out by the home keeper.

Another club also making waves in their first season in the LEAFA ranks, Penicuik AFC, continued their impressive start with a dominant 6-0 Midlothian derby defeat of Loanhead Miners to make the third round of the Logan Cup.

After a frantic opening 20 minutes played at 100 miles per hour in typical local derby fashion, it was the hosts who would take the tie by the scruff of the neck.

Ex-Tranent Juniors striker Kenny ‘Elfie’ McMillan struck the opener on 27 minutes after being fed by strike partner Blair Craig, and he would return the favour eight minutes later as Craig doubled their lead.

Penicuik’s dominance continued after the interval with goalkeeper David Livie a mere bystander as he watched his team-mates go gung-ho in search of more goals.

Darren Clapperton missed a penalty as Loanhead keeper David Bald saved, but they would find a third on 70 minutes when Ryan Sneddon fired in.

John Thomson headed in number four, before a quick-fire double from Gary Nicholson completed the rout.