Amateur football: Chris Robertson’s Mighty hat-trick fires Leith Athletic through in the cup

The Leith Athletic amateur team

The LEAFA Division 1 East outfit, sporting their new away kit in memory of Shaun Woodburn, were too hot to handle for the visitors at Leith Academy.

Leith shocked Plains as they struck twice in the opening 10 minutes, Jack MacKinnon heading in after just 60 seconds, before striker Robertson let fly from 30 yards for his first of the afternoon.

Plains hit back, but Robertson found the net again from long range to restore their two-goal lead. The only surprise was it took the hosts until the 70th minute to find the net once more, this time through Liam Frost who cut in from the left before finishing with aplomb.

Robertson sealed his treble when he nutmegged Plains’ goalkeeper before running around him to slide the ball into an empty net.

Plains pulled another goal back via the penalty spot, before veteran forward Raymond Walker rounded off the scoring after David Whalen’s solo run and cut back from midfield.

Tranent are also in the hat for the fourth-round draw after a five-star 5-0 win away to Newbugh Juveniles AFC in north Fife, as Julian Anderson netted a treble.

The Premier Division side were a goal ahead after five minutes thanks to Anderson’s opener and did not let up as Anderson doubled their lead 10 minutes before half-time. Jack Godsell fired in from 20 yards out from a tight angle for number three on the hour mark, before Anderson completed his hat-trick with a well-taken volley 15 minutes later. Anton McKillop completed a flowing team move for Tranent’s fifth goal with five minutes remaining.