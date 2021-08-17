Amateur football: Pentland see off Meadowbank in second weekend win, goals galore on Saturday

After beating Victoria Loco Stables 4-0 last weekend, Pentland followed up that convincing success to make it two wins from their opening three league matches.

The visitors couldn’t have got off to a better start in fact, as they took the lead inside the opening five minutes when Dean Henderson dispossessed a home defender before cutting the ball back for Steven Peat who found the back of the net.

Pentland didn’t let up and went in search of a second immediately, going close on a couple of occasions before Luka Coyle found the bottom corner with a fierce strike.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pentland celebrate a second win of the season.

Wednesday came out intent on getting back into it in the second half, and they did pull a goal back from the penalty spot through Adam Tait. They had chances to pull level but failed to take them in a tense final 20 minutes as Pentland defended resolutely, who went close themselves through Dean Knight when he tried to lob Wednesday’s goalkeeper from 25 yards out.

Elsewhere in Sunday’s Premier Division, Vittoria Group and Victoria Loco Stables shared the points in a 1-1 draw, while Edinburgh Caley fought back from 3-1 down at half-time to draw 3-3 at home to Morningside.

Tollcross Thistle continued their 100 per-cent start to Saturday’s Premier Division campaign as they made it five wins out of five to go five points clear at the top of the table with an impressive 4-1 defeat of Sandys at Spartans’ Ainslie Park.

Sandys went ahead and led at half-time when Kevin Stewart headed in from a corner six minutes before the break.

Tollcross came out of the traps quickly in the second half, however, and pulled level just three minutes after the restart through Scotland Amateur internationalist Stewart O’Neill’s strike from the penalty spot.

It didn’t take the home side much longer to edge in front as Jack Blaney’s audacious effort from 20 yards out caught the Sandys keeper who had strayed off his line, off guard, and the ball looped over his head and into the net.

The match had certainly swung in Tollcross’ favour, and they increased their lead further with 20 minutes remaining. Chris Cairns burst from his right-back berth and Chris Moffat played him through, and he kept his composure to slot past the keeper.

Moffat then inadvertently set up Kyle Boggie for Tollcross’ fourth, when his shot was saved but Boggie was on hand to fire in the rebound on 79 minutes to cap a terrific second half comeback.

Elsewhere in Saturday’s Premier Division, Newcraighall Leith Vics secured a narrow 3-2 victory over Tranent, while Danderhall Miners were 2-0 winners away to Edinburgh United Vale.

There were some impressive high-scoring victories at the weekend which are unlikely to be bettered this season. Loanhead Miners took the crown for the highest scoring so far with an incredible 22-0 defeat of nearby Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic A in Saturday’s Division 1 East with Mitchell Robertson and Liam Forbes each scoring five goals apiece, while there were hat-tricks for Rhuari Hunter and Darren Taylor. Saughton Sounders were just two goals behind them as they thrashed Mental Mechanics 20-0 in Saturday’s Division 1 West.