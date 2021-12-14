Amateurs: Corstorphine Dynamo triumph on penalties after incredible 6-6 draw

Corstorphine Dynamo made it through after a dramatic Challenge Cup second round thriller

Dynamo and Craigshill are at the opposite ends of the Championship table, but Corstorphine proved they are more than a match for their West Lothian opponents with a battling display.

They gave themselves an uphill task as visitors Craigshill were 2-0 up inside 20 minutes after a goal against the run of play then a penalty strike.

Dynamo rallied, however, and pulled a goal back through Craig Thomson, before Mitch Tanner headed home a leveller from close range just before half-time.

The second period continued in the same vein with play flowing from end to end, and it was the home side that took the lead for the first time through Steven Roe after Tanner had played him in.

Their lead lasted merely five minutes, however, as Craigshill hit back through Johnny Knight.

Tanner struck again when he fired in from 18 yards out with a low strike, and it looked like the tie had swung firmly in Dynamo’s favour as an own goal gave them a two goal lead.

There was always going to be more goals, though, and Craigshill struck twice in quick succession to make it 5-5.

Dave Whelan put Clarke Veitch through and his lobbed effort looked to have sealed the win for Dynamo, only for the visitors to level once more right at the death.

Goalkeeper Rhys Flynn made a penalty stop, while team-mates Veitch, Whelan, Michalis Asimakopoulos and Scott Baker all found the net from 12 yards to send Dynamo through to the third round.

Elsewhere, Cavalry Park head into the winter break looking forward to the new year after they were 6-1 winners at home to Championship bottom club Barca-Milton 97.

Cameron Hague’s strike had Cavalry ahead at the interval. The home side stepped it up a level in the second half, with Callum Kerr finding the net for number two soon after the restart.

Hague rounded Barca’s goalkeeper for his second of the afternoon, before Warren Hughes and James Burt got a goal each, with the latter finding the top corner from 25 yards.

Barca pulled a goal back before Peter Burt got on the scoresheet after Gus Bracks’ effort was blocked.

