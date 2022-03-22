Amateurs: Corstorphine Timbers goalkeeper Cammy Rendall is cup hero

Corstorphine Timbers are through to the last four of the Sunday morning amateurs' league cup

Despite conceding an early goal after Meadowbank’s Joe Turner-Law sent winger Nick Mortimer racing through before slotting home after just ten minutes, Timbers responded well.

The home side were on the front foot from then on, with the only surprise being it took them until the 65th minute to draw level when Niall Kelly played in team-mate Andrew Togneri whofound the bottom corner.

That goal came after Timbers were denied from the penalty spot via Ray Adams’ stop from Aaron Neill’s spot-kick.

Meadowbank didn’t enjoy the same success when it came to the shoot-out, however, as Timbers goalkeeper Cammy Rendall saved two penalties, with team-mates Neill, Togneri, Kelly, Marc McKeating and Ryan Finn all netting from 12 yards.

Elsewhere, Tollcross Thistle were comprehensive 4-1 winners in Saturday’s Challenge Cup quarter final with Corstorphine Dynamo.

The home side raced into a 3-0 half-time lead which proved to be insurmountable for Dyanmo, with Michael Yuill supplying two assists for Scott Millar and Sean Watt either side of scoring himself following Steven Milne’s through ball.

Five minutes into the second half and striker Yuill made sure of their passage to the last four with an expert volley after initially controlling the high ball on his knee.

Dynamo managed to pull a goal back with 15 minutes remaining to deny Tollcross a clean sheet.

Musselburgh Windsor kept their faint Saturday amateur championship title hopes alive with a stunning 3-2 comeback win at home to KSQ.

KSQ led 2-0 until the final 20 minutes when an unexpected Windsor revival was kick-started when Stefan Hay produced a fine chipped finish over the visiting keeper to pull a goal back.

Five minutes later and it was all-square as Josh Jones’ cross-cum-shot looped into the net at the back post.