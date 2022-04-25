Amateurs: Meadowbank put Mill through the grinder to reach cup final

Meadowbank will face either Scottish Cup winners Tollcross Thistle or Penicuik AFC in the final at Spartans’ Ainslie Park next month after their weekend win at Queensferry High School.

The opener for Meadowbank arrived after just 10 minutes. Following a near one-two on the edge of the box, Ross Stenhouse was picked out 10 yards out and he headed across goal and into the bottom corner of the net.

Mill hit back before half-time through Jordan Boyle who took advantage of a defensive mix-up to pick up the loose ball before firing low into the net.

The Meadowbank team which went through to the final of the Logan Cup with a 3-1 semi-final win over Falkirk-based Mill AFC

Meadowbank didn’t let their heads drop, however, and soon restored their lead just ten minutes into the second half. Chris Taylor’s flighted ball into the box was inch perfect for Paul Martin, who took a touch to set himself before giving Mill’s goalkeeper the eyes and sending him the wrong way.

Taylor assisted again to put Meadowbank in command with 20 minutes remaining, with Martin the beneficiary once more. The striker still had it all to do though from just inside the box on the right side but he sent an unstoppable rocket into the far top corner.

Longniddry Villa are through to the final of the Ronnie Travers Cup (Division 1 East) after they came from behind with ten men to beat Fernieside 2-1 at Peffermill.

The tie didn’t come to life until the 64th minutes when Fernieside’s Jordan Drysdale netted direct from a corner-kick which snuck into the net at the front post.

Villa’s task was made more difficult when they were reduced to ten men after their player retaliated to a Fernieside tackle.

That fired Villa up and they pulled level on 79 minutes when Craig Thomson struck a low free-kick from the edge of the box into the bottom corner.

A minute later and Villa were ahead as they turned the last four tie on its head, when Kieran Watson bulleted a header from close range past goalkeeper Scott Walker.