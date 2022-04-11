Amateurs: Musselburgh Windsor boost promotion hopes and close gap at top

The visitors had a 15th-minute goal ruled out for offside, which served as a wake up call to Windsor who netted the opener on the half hour mark with Lee Munro finding the net from just inside the box.

Cavalry started the second half on top but couldn’t find their route to goal, and Munro doubled thee home side’s lead after being put through on goal.

Musselburgh secured all three points with ten minutes remaining when Chris Stevenson slid in to get on the end of a ball across goal.

Pencaitland went through to the final of the Centenary Cup after they knocked out Premier Division Newcraighall Leith Vics 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 stalemate at Polwarth Park, with goalkeeper Kieran Watters saving five penalties in the match.

The Division 1 East side will meet Bo’ness United in the final after the emerged victorious from a penalty shootout win over Murieston United.

Kevin McKillop opened the scoring for Pencaitland in the first half with Newcraighall appealing strongly for offside.

Keiron Grant pulled Vics level when he sold Watters a dummy and calmly rolled the ball into the net.

Vics missed the chance to go ahead when Euan Bisset’s spot-kick was saved by Watters, and they were denied a winner with five minutes remaining when Kyle Barker’s effort was ruled out for offside.

Vics keeper Ryan Taylor saved three penalties in the shootout but Ian Oliver, Abraham Osman and McAuley Woodcock all found the net for Pencaitland to send them through.

Corstorphine Dynamo were also shootout winners as they beat Sunday Premier league rivals 4-2 on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 IME Cup semi-final.

Goals from Sean Morrison and John Charles had Dynamo two up inside half an hour, before East pulled one back before the break.

Morrison struck again from 25 yards out to put Dynamo 3-1 in front, but East fought back twice to level once more and send the tie to penalties.