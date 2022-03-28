Amateurs: Penicuik set up Tollcross Thistle semi-final in Logan Cup

The LEAFA Division 1 East side continue to impress in their first season as a club, with three chances of a cup final on the horizon – they have three semi-finals to look forward to – whilst they are still competing for the league title.

Blair Craig fired in the opener after 25 minutes following a well-crafted move as he was sent through one-on-one with the home goalkeeper and showed composure to slide his strike into the net.

Penicuik’s passage to the last four was secured as striker Greg Kerr fired in from close range after John Thomson and Sean Stewart had combined to good effect down the right side.

Blair Craig and Greg Kerr were Penicuik's semi-final goal scorers in a 2-0 win over Loganlea United. Picture: Lee Wotherspoon

Edinburgh United Vale lifted themselves off the bottom of Saturday’s Premier Division with a 3-2 defeat of Tranent to leave the East Lothian side two points adrift at the foot of the table.

Both clubs were locked on 7 points going into the match, but it was Vale who raced into a 2-0 lead.

Robbie Armstrong’s corner-kick was met by Neil Rankin at the front post who tucked in the opener. Armstrong provided again when he picked out Jamie Forsyth on the edge of the box, and he took the ball down nicely on his chest before sending a volley into the top corner.

The visitors pulled a goal back through Anton McKillop’s header but Craig Sloan restored Vale’s two goal lead when he redirected Liam Ritchie’s strike into the net.

McKillop pulled another goal back from a direct free-kick, however Tranent couldn’t muster an equaliser.

Pencaitland got the better of Division 1 East league rivals Loanhead Miners with a 4-3 penalty shootout victory after thrilling a 3-3 draw in the Centenary Cup quarter-final.

Declan Quinn’s double either side of a Liam Forbes strike had Pencaitland 2-1 up with ten minutes remaining.

Loanhead’s Jamie Campbell made an instant impact after coming off the bench to level, before Forbes had a penalty saved. Campbell struck again to make it 3-2, only for Ian Oliver to head in with the last kick of the game.

Oliver, Quinn, Jamie Buglass and Andy Patterson all scored from the ensuing shootout to send Pencaitland through.

