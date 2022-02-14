Amateurs: Restalrig on cloud nine after 9-1 thrashing of Dalkieth Thistle in Ronnie Travers Cup

Restalrig hammered Dalkeith Thistle 9-1 in the cup

Restalrig were totally dominant at Cowden Park, with the hosts not helped by the fact they played most of the match with ten men after an early sending off.

By that stage, Restalrig were already two goals ahead after Lewis Glasgow’s opener was followed up by an own goal.

Glasgow would make it 3-0 ahead of the interval, before team-mate Billy Dolan struck his first of a second half hat-trick.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis McKay’s enterprising run from his own half ended with him being brought down in the penalty area on the hour, and he got up to net the spot-kick.

Dolan got his second from the spot, with Dalkeith then pulling a goal back. Harvey Blackie and Sean McFarlane both struck for Restalrig, before Dolan scored his third from the penalty spot.

Saughton Sounders came from behind to beat Sunday Amateur Trophy quarterfinalists Tranent 2-1 as they strengthened their grip on third spot in Division 1 East.

Hosts Tranent were a goal ahead at the interval after striker Anton McKillop found the net on the rebound after his initial effort was saved by Lewis Beadle.

Saughton made a few changes at half-time and that paid dividends as the match swung in their favour.

The visitors pulled level midway through the second half when left-back Kyle Graham picked out Scott Hulme who brought the ball down before striking into the net.

Beadle made a great stop to prevent Tranent regaining their lead, and with six minutes to go his side secured the winner through Ryan Mullen.

KSQ AFC were comprehensive 3-0 winners away to Barca Milton 97 in the Rex Gallagher Cup first round.

In fierce wind and a heavy pitch, both sides found the conditions difficult. It was a moment of magic which gave KSQ the lead when Graeme Hogg lobbed Barca’s goalkeeper from just inside their half.

The visitors doubled their lead through Cammy Liddell’s volley, before Fraser Murdie made sure of the victory in the second period.

Message from the editor