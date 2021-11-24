Amateurs: Tollcross Thistle eyeing double cup glory

Tollcross Thistle have reached the final of the Scottish Amateur Cup

Fresh from booking their spot in the delayed 2019-20 Scottish Amateur Cup final – due to take place at Hampden Park in February – with a 2-0 defeat of Eastfield in midweek, Alan McKay’s side turned their attention to another cup.

Scotland amateur internationalist striker Michael Yuill opened the scoring for Tollcross after 15 minutes when he rounded the visiting goalkeeper and slotted into the net.

The hosts found themselves 2-1 down after two quickfire Stirling goals, before Andrew Crichton levelled with a headed effort. They were not level for long, however, as Stirling regained their lead before the break. Tollcross took their performance up a level in the second half, with Graeme Armstrong quick to net an equaliser when he headed in.

Stewart O’Neill netted his 51st goal of the season to put Thistle ahead, before further goals from Yuill, Ryan Somerville and Jack Blaney.

Tollcross’ league rivals Meadowbank were impressive 5-1 winners away to Falkirk Athletic LK as they too eased through to the third round of the RJM Sports East of Scotland Cup.

Meadowbank, who have a Scottish Amateur Cup fourth round tie in Glasgow to look forward to next month, overpowered their hosts in a dominant first half in Grangemouth as they raced into a 3-0 lead at half-time.

Goalkeeper Aaron Griffiths went route one for the opener as his kick upfield bounced into the path of Ross Stenhouse to put him one-on-one with the home keeper, and he fired in off the post.

Lewis Knox netted goal number two, his first for the club, after playing a neat one-two around the defence, before Paul Martin took advantage of a slack pass in the home defence to fire in their third of the afternoon.

The interval did not knock Meadowbank off their stride as Martin found the bottom corner for his second of the afternoon soon after the restart.